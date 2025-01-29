Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe's budget outlines additional $40M for 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe used Tuesday’s State of the State address to unveil his fiscal year 2026 budget priorities.

Among the priorities is an additional $40 million to help the state “put its best foot forward while on the world stage” hosting the FIFA 2026 World Cup in Kansas City, Missouri.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host six matches in the summer of 2026, including a quarterfinal match.

LINK | KSHB 41 coverage of FIFA 2026 World Cup

The region could also serve as the home base for as many as three national teams. The teams would use soccer training infrastructure already in place by Sporting KC, the KC Current and the University of Kansas.

The $40 million would be in addition to the roughly $70 million Missouri has already earmarked for the games. Of the roughly $110 million total, about $50 million will help go toward soccer-specific changes at Arrowhead.

Those changes were already underway prior to the Chiefs’ 2024 regular season. With the conclusion of the AFC Championship game, renovations can continue this winter, spring and summer before the team returns for the 2025 regular season.

Renovations underway at Arrowhead, which passes 1st test as soccer venue

The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is contributing $15 million over three years to help KC2026 organize the region’s efforts.

LINK | ‘You could feel World Cup was there’: KC2026 CEO provides update on Kansas City’s World Cup efforts

KC2026 CEO prepares for city to host World Cup games

Federal officials are also working to allocate resources for Kansas City and other North American host cities to provide security for the games.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Kansas City) was among several lawmakers last month seeking $625 million for FIFA 2026 World Cup security.

—