Officials to reveal site of 2026 Kansas City FIFA Fan Fest on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Officials will reveal the site of the 2026 Kansas City FIFA Fan Fest on Thursday.

Kansas City, Missouri, Quinton Lucas will be joined by board members and staff from KC2026, a nonprofit host committee tasked with overseeing logistics of World Cup matches in the city.

KCMO is set to host six World Cup matches in 2026 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

This includes four group stage matches, one round of 32 match and a quarterfinal match.

According to a press release from KC2026, the fan fest will host large watch parties and activations among many other activities.

—

