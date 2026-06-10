‘Oranje’ smiles dot KC Current practice field stands during Dutch practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lots of “oranje” smiles dotted the practice field stands on Wednesday as the Dutch men’s national team held an open practice at the Kansas City Current’s facilities in Riverside.

It has been a busy 24 hours for the Dutch, who arrived at the Downtown Kansas City Airport - Wheeler Field on Tuesday afternoon. The team was then bused to the Cascades Hotel on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans were able to bask in their support of the Netherlands team — and in the steamy mid-morning sun of a June day in Kansas City. Following the practice, some of the players signed autographs for fans in the stands.

KSHB 41 Sports anchor McKenzie Nelson was among the "oranje" on Wednesday. She reports the team held a press conference following the practice.

Among the players who took the practice pitch on Wednesday included star Virgil van Dijk.

Dutch men's national team player Virgil van Dijk

The team will travel to Houston in the coming days to prepare for their first match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage, a 3 p.m. kick against Japan at Houston Stadium.

RELATED | Dutch TV: King, queen to travel to Kansas City for FIFA World Cup 2026 match

Following a June 20 match against Sweden — also at Houston Stadium — the Dut

ch will conclude group play on Thursday, June 25, in a 6 p.m. match against Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium.

Here are some more sights and sounds from Wednesday’s practice:

Tod Palmer/KSHB "Oranje" fans turned out on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to watch the Dutch men's national team hold a FIFA World Cup 2026 practice at the Kansas City Current's practice facility in Riverside, Missouri.

Tod Palmer/KSHB "Oranje" fans turned out on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to watch the Dutch men's national team hold a FIFA World Cup 2026 practice at the Kansas City Current's practice facility in Riverside, Missouri.

Tod Palmer/KSHB "Oranje" fans turned out on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to watch the Dutch men's national team hold a FIFA World Cup 2026 practice at the Kansas City Current's practice facility in Riverside, Missouri.

Tod Palmer/KSHB "Oranje" fans turned out on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to watch the Dutch men's national team hold a FIFA World Cup 2026 practice at the Kansas City Current's practice facility in Riverside, Missouri.

Tod Palmer/KSHB "Oranje" fans turned out on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to watch the Dutch men's national team hold a FIFA World Cup 2026 practice at the Kansas City Current's practice facility in Riverside, Missouri.

Tod Palmer/KSHB "Oranje" fans turned out on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to watch the Dutch men's national team hold a FIFA World Cup 2026 practice at the Kansas City Current's practice facility in Riverside, Missouri.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB Members of the Dutch men's national team practiced on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Kansas City Current's practice fields in Riverside, Missouri.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB Members of the Dutch men's national team practiced on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Kansas City Current's practice fields in Riverside, Missouri.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB Members of the Dutch men's national team practiced on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Kansas City Current's practice fields in Riverside, Missouri.

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