UPDATES | City embraces fans on last Kansas City World Cup match day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday marks the final match day in Kansas City and the end of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

The city has embraced fans and teams from across the globe during World Cup events and matches in Kansas City — and Saturday will be no different.

FIFA Fan Fest started at noon and runs until 10 p.m. Saturday, with the quarterfinals match between Argentina and Switzerland kicking off at 8 p.m.

On Friday, fans from Argentina and Switzerland — as well as Kansas Citians wanting to join the fun — took part in celebrations ahead of Saturday's match.

Argentina fans took over Mill Creek Park during a banderazo Friday night, bringing culture and celebration to the Country Club Plaza. Meanwhile, Switzerland fans gathered in the Power & Light District to leave their mark on the city.

Check back throughout the day for updates.



—

UPDATE, 1 p.m. | Dom Chronicles is bringing the vibes at FIFA Fan Fest.

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m. | "It's been an honor to welcome so many passionate fans and international visitors to the region. I hope you saw the great things Kansas and the KC Metro have to offer, and that you'll be back again soon," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in social media post Saturday.

Tonight is the final @FWC26KansasCity match in Kansas City. It's been an honor to welcome so many passionate fans and international visitors to the region. I hope you saw the great things Kansas and the KC Metro have to offer, and that you'll be back again soon. https://t.co/AdcQ3i1o4a — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) July 11, 2026

UPDATE, 12:15 p.m. | Kickball Dad, an internet personality, is at FIFA Fan Fest, and he said he understands the hype.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media earlier this morning to talk about the World Cup in Kansas City.

"It’s been wonderful to witness the world fall in love with Kansas City," Lucas said in part in the social media post.

From the first match on June 16 to today, it’s been wonderful to witness the world fall in love with Kansas City. Tonight, we will host our final game: a World Cup quarterfinal.



Let's do it one more time! pic.twitter.com/3sPiZFwLes — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) July 11, 2026

—