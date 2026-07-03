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UPDATES | Fans bringing the energy on match day in Kansas City

Colombia vs. Ghana will kick off Friday night at Kansas City Stadium
Attendees at FIFA Fan Fest waited in long lines to check out items at the FIFA Store on Friday.
Fans wait in long lines to check out merch
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is match day in Kansas City as the city is set to host its fifth FIFA World Cup 2026 match Friday.

Fans across Kansas City are bringing the energy at World Cup events ahead of Friday night's match.

Colombia and Ghana are set to take the pitch at 8:30 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium in the final Round of 32 match.

Check back throughout the day for match day updates.

UPDATE, 2:50 p.m. | KC2026 is reminding attendees to stay hydrated in the extreme heat impacting Kansas City this week by visiting the Hydration Stations at Fan Fest.

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. | Fans waited in long lines Friday to check out merch at the FIFA Store.

Fans wait in long lines to check out merch

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | KSHB 41 News captured these moments of Colombia fans showing support for their team at FIFA Fan Fest.

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Colombia fans at FIFA Fan Fest on Friday, July 3.

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | KC2026 shared pictures from FIFA Fan Fest on social media, highlighting the energy among fans.

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. | Fans are filing in to FIFA Fan Fest for activities and watch parties ahead of the Colombia vs. Ghana match at Kansas City Stadium.

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Visitors at FIFA Fan Fest on Friday, July 3.

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