UPDATES | Fans bringing the energy on match day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is match day in Kansas City as the city is set to host its fifth FIFA World Cup 2026 match Friday.

Fans across Kansas City are bringing the energy at World Cup events ahead of Friday night's match.

Colombia and Ghana are set to take the pitch at 8:30 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium in the final Round of 32 match.



Check back throughout the day for match day updates.

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UPDATE, 2:50 p.m. | KC2026 is reminding attendees to stay hydrated in the extreme heat impacting Kansas City this week by visiting the Hydration Stations at Fan Fest.

Kansas City heat? We've got you covered. 💦



Stop by the Hydration Station, refill, refresh, and keep the good vibes going.#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/bCnCXKWLcT — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 3, 2026

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. | Fans waited in long lines Friday to check out merch at the FIFA Store.

Fans wait in long lines to check out merch

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | KSHB 41 News captured these moments of Colombia fans showing support for their team at FIFA Fan Fest.

Dre Bradley/KSHB Colombia fans at FIFA Fan Fest on Friday, July 3.

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | KC2026 shared pictures from FIFA Fan Fest on social media, highlighting the energy among fans.

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. | Fans are filing in to FIFA Fan Fest for activities and watch parties ahead of the Colombia vs. Ghana match at Kansas City Stadium.

Dre Bradley/KSHB Visitors at FIFA Fan Fest on Friday, July 3.

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