100% sunshine and a big warm up today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine with near average temperatures today

Breezy and cloudy Saturday, sunshine and much less wind Sunday

Next storm possibly Wednesday, looks like rain, thunderstorms



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A cold start then a quick recovery as sunshine warms temperatures back near average through the afternoon.

High: 46°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear with increasing wind and not as cold

Low: 32°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Sprinkles are possible during the afternoon and evening.

High: 54°

Wind: SWW 10-20, G35 mph

Sunday: More sunshine and warmth, less wind.

Low: 33° High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-10mph then NW 5-15mph

