Watch Now
Weather

Actions

100% sunshine and a big warm up today

Much warmer this weekend
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-02-17 06:25:07-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine with near average temperatures today
  • Breezy and cloudy Saturday, sunshine and much less wind Sunday
  • Next storm possibly Wednesday, looks like rain, thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A cold start then a quick recovery as sunshine warms temperatures back near average through the afternoon.
High: 46°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear with increasing wind and not as cold
Low: 32°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Sprinkles are possible during the afternoon and evening.
High: 54°
Wind: SWW 10-20, G35 mph

Sunday: More sunshine and warmth, less wind.
Low: 33° High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10mph then NW 5-15mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.