100% sunshine today & 100% chance of rain Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and much warmer this weekend as we end Winter and begin Spring

A good chance of rain and some thunderstorms Monday-Wednesday

The end of next week will see some great Spring weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A spectacular Saturday with temperatures warming into the 60s with a light west breeze. High: 63°

Tonight: Clearing, calm and cool. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 41°

Sunday: Mostly sunny with an increasing wind and nice for the first day of spring. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 77°

Monday: A 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and night. Wind: S to E 15-25 mph. Low: 53° High: 65°

