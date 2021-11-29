Sunshine and 70s on Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Warm, sunny weather Monday with highs near 70

A few fronts will pass through the next week but no measurable rainfall is expected

Staying generally warm for the next several weeks KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Monday: Sunny, breezy, and rather nice. SW/W winds 10-25 mph. High: 70° Tonight: Clear & cold. Wind: WSW/N 5mph. Low: 40° Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 55° Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 65° Thursday: Mostly sunny with continued warming temperatures. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 72° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.