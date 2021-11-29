Sunshine and 70s on Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm, sunny weather Monday with highs near 70
- A few fronts will pass through the next week but no measurable rainfall is expected
- Staying generally warm for the next several weeks
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny, breezy, and rather nice. SW/W winds 10-25 mph. High: 70°
Tonight: Clear & cold. Wind: WSW/N 5mph. Low: 40°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 55°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 65°
Thursday: Mostly sunny with continued warming temperatures. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 72°
