A beautiful start to the week with more rain & storms Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A beautiful, spring day ahead with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s
- Storms possible Tuesday afternoon, night, and Wednesday night
- Temperatures feel much cooler by the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A nice day with abundant sunshine. Wind: W 5 mph. High: 79°
Tonight: Clear and refreshing. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 58°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon. Another round of storms possible at night, some of which may be strong to severe. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 79°
Wednesday: Storms linger into the morning with another round possible at night. Mostly cloudy and warm. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 65° High: 80°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.