A beautiful start to the week with more rain & storms Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A beautiful, spring day ahead with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s

Storms possible Tuesday afternoon, night, and Wednesday night

Temperatures feel much cooler by the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A nice day with abundant sunshine. Wind: W 5 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Clear and refreshing. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 58°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon. Another round of storms possible at night, some of which may be strong to severe. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 79°

Wednesday: Storms linger into the morning with another round possible at night. Mostly cloudy and warm. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 65° High: 80°

