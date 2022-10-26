A beautiful stretch of weather as we finish October

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great fall day ahead with seasonal highs in the low/mid 60s
- Increasing clouds today/tonight with a very small rain chance Thursday night
- A bigger warm-up is in early next week's forecast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Enjoy the beautiful fall day with partly cloudy skies and less wind. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. High: 63°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 44°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible, mainly at night. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. High: 61°
Friday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Not very breezy. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 42° High: 62°
