A beautiful stretch of weather as we finish October

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great fall day ahead with seasonal highs in the low/mid 60s

Increasing clouds today/tonight with a very small rain chance Thursday night

A bigger warm-up is in early next week's forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Enjoy the beautiful fall day with partly cloudy skies and less wind. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. High: 63°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 44°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible, mainly at night. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. High: 61°

Friday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Not very breezy. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 42° High: 62°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

