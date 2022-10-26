Watch Now
A beautiful stretch of weather as we finish October

High temperatures into Halloween hold in the 60s while staying mostly dry
and last updated 2022-10-26 04:50:20-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great fall day ahead with seasonal highs in the low/mid 60s
  • Increasing clouds today/tonight with a very small rain chance Thursday night
  • A bigger warm-up is in early next week's forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Enjoy the beautiful fall day with partly cloudy skies and less wind. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. High: 63°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 44°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible, mainly at night. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. High: 61°

Friday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Not very breezy. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 42° High: 62°

