A big, slow-moving storm keeps rain around Kansas City for 3 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A large, slow-moving storm keeps rain around today - Thursday
- The heaviest rain will set up this morning & again by the evening; Scattered rain showers expected Wednesday and Thursday
- Rainfall totals of up to 2" possible with isolated higher amounts in eastern Kansas up to 3"
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Rounds of rain & a few thunderstorms expected. Grab the rain gear! Will need to monitor for localized flooding issues, especially during the evening commute. Wind: E 10-30 mph. High: 62°
Tonight: Light rain continues off and on. Wind: E 10-25 mph. Low: 60°
Wednesday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 65°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with some lingering rain, mainly in the morning. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 53° High: 63°
