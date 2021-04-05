A chance of rain is showing up for Wednesday or Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The windy and warm weather continues for one more day

A storm will bring us a chance of rain by Tuesday night, after midnight

Cooler air moves in after the storm moves by

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Low: 59°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with no rain expected. The south winds continue at 15-30 mph. High: 79°

Wednesday: A chance of early morning thunderstorms. Then, it will become partly coudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: SW switching to the west at 10-25 mph. Low: 60° High: 65°

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning rain. The chance of rain is 50%. Low: 46° High: 52°

