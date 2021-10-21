A chilly start with afternoon sunshine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A chilly start with wind chill values in the upper 30s to lower 40s

Two storm systems taking aim at Kansas City, Sunday and Wednesday

Temperatures remain variable over the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny after a few morning clouds. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: A few high clouds but overall quiet weather. Light westerly wind. Low: 39°

Friday: There is a chance of a light frost of freeze over northern Missouri. A nice fall day. Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph High: 65°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms in the evening, most of the rainfall stays south. High: 68°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may be strong. South winds 10-20 mph. High: 70°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

