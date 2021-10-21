Watch
A chilly start with afternoon sunshine

and last updated 2021-10-21 05:25:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A chilly start with wind chill values in the upper 30s to lower 40s
  • Two storm systems taking aim at Kansas City, Sunday and Wednesday
  • Temperatures remain variable over the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny after a few morning clouds. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: A few high clouds but overall quiet weather. Light westerly wind. Low: 39°

Friday: There is a chance of a light frost of freeze over northern Missouri. A nice fall day. Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph  High: 65°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms in the evening, most of the rainfall stays south. High: 68°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may be strong. South winds 10-20 mph. High: 70°

