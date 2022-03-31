Watch
A cloudy and cold day in Kansas City before a warm up arrives this weekend

and last updated 2022-03-31 04:48:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another chilly day today with highs in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies; Clouds clear a few hours before sunset
  • Can't rule out a few snowflakes early this morning, otherwise, most stay dry until Friday night
  • Temperatures over the weekend recover to the 60s with sunshine

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Can't rule out a few snowflakes early this morning, otherwise, we stay cloudy and chilly through the afternoon. Some sun breaks out by the early evening. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 45°

Tonight: Skies clear and temperatures stay cold. Wind: NW 5 mph. Low: 30°

Friday: Mostly sunny with clouds building in late in the day. Rain moves in late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 63°

Saturday: Rain and clouds move out very early, leading to more sunshine in the afternoon and comfortable temperatures. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 46° High: 63°

