Cold front is moving through with scattered showers, thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, mainly this morning with a cold front
- Highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday, near 90° Wednesday
- Warming back to the 90s by Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph High: 85°
Tonight: Cooler with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms south of KC. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 66°
Tuesday: A nice summer day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph High: 86°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a comfortable start. Wind: SE 5-15 mph Low: 62° High: 89°
