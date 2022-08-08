Watch Now
Cold front is moving through with scattered showers, thunderstorms

End of the heat wave
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, mainly this morning with a cold front
  • Highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday, near 90° Wednesday
  • Warming back to the 90s by Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph High: 85°

Tonight: Cooler with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms south of KC. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 66°

Tuesday: A nice summer day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph High: 86°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a comfortable start. Wind: SE 5-15 mph Low: 62° High: 89°

