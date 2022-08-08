Cold front is moving through with scattered showers, thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, mainly this morning with a cold front

Highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday, near 90° Wednesday

Warming back to the 90s by Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph High: 85°

Tonight: Cooler with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms south of KC. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 66°

Tuesday: A nice summer day under a partly cloudy sky. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph High: 86°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a comfortable start. Wind: SE 5-15 mph Low: 62° High: 89°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

