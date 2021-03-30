A cold front sweeps through early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Get ready for strong winds up to 50 mph today, which has increased our fire danger.

Temperatures warm up into the 70s this afternoon; down to the 50s tomorrow.

A freeze is possible on Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20s.

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Tonight: Windy and mild all night. The colder air arrives around sunrise. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 57°

Tuesday: Turning colder with the wind shifting to the northwest around sunrise. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: Falling to 49° then back up to 52°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, staying cool and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25 Low: 34° High: 54°

Thursday: A hard freeze is possible in the morning. Then, great weather for baseball. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 27° High: 58°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

