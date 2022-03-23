Watch
Weather

Actions

A cold rain is likely through the morning commute

and last updated 2022-03-23 04:49:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The steady to moderate rain continues through the morning rush hour
  • A cold rain breaks apart during the day before picking back up overnight and early Thursday
  • There's a chance of minor snow accumulation Thursday morning as temperatures drop to around 33°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain continues through the morning rush hour but turns more scattered during the afternoon. Staying windy and cold. Wind: NW 20-30 mph. High: 39°

Tonight: Temperatures drop and more precipitation moves in from the north. Snow is likely with some minor accumulations possible, especially on grassy surfaces. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 33°

Thursday: A snowy morning possible, changing to rain before ending around noon. Mostly cloudy all day. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 41°

Friday: Staying mostly to partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures improve a bit. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 35° High: 58°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.