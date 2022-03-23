A cold rain is likely through the morning commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The steady to moderate rain continues through the morning rush hour

A cold rain breaks apart during the day before picking back up overnight and early Thursday

There's a chance of minor snow accumulation Thursday morning as temperatures drop to around 33°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain continues through the morning rush hour but turns more scattered during the afternoon. Staying windy and cold. Wind: NW 20-30 mph. High: 39°

Tonight: Temperatures drop and more precipitation moves in from the north. Snow is likely with some minor accumulations possible, especially on grassy surfaces. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 33°

Thursday: A snowy morning possible, changing to rain before ending around noon. Mostly cloudy all day. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 41°

Friday: Staying mostly to partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures improve a bit. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 35° High: 58°

