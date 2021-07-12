A cool & cloudy July day before the heat & sunshine returns Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds will be stubborn to clear today keeping temperatures cool for July
- The heat builds Tuesday & Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 80s & low 90s
- More thunderstorm chances by the end of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Morning mist/drizzle with cloudy skies lingering for most of the day. A stray shower or sprinkle may be possible toward mid-Missouri with more sunshine expected on the Kansas side. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 79°
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: N-NE 5 mph Low: 62°
Tuesday: Feeling more like July as the sunshine, heat and humidity return. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 88°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and very humid. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 71° High: 91° Heat Index: 94°-97°
