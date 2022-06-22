A cool down has finally arrived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- An area of rain tapers off early this morning; Watch for wet to damp roads during the commute
- Cooler conditions for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s
- Scattered storms possible Thursday afternoon with a round of stronger storms at night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Rain tapers off during the morning rush hour. Then, partly cloudy and much cooler temperatures expected. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 87°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and refreshing. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 68°
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few passing showers and storms in the afternoon. A complex of stronger storms approach overnight from the west. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 87°
Friday: A chance of mainly morning thunderstorms then becoming hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72° High: 92°
