A cool down has finally arrived

Morning rain & cooler afternoon temperatures expected today
and last updated 2022-06-22 04:24:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • An area of rain tapers off early this morning; Watch for wet to damp roads during the commute
  • Cooler conditions for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s
  • Scattered storms possible Thursday afternoon with a round of stronger storms at night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain tapers off during the morning rush hour. Then, partly cloudy and much cooler temperatures expected. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and refreshing. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 68°

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few passing showers and storms in the afternoon. A complex of stronger storms approach overnight from the west. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Friday: A chance of mainly morning thunderstorms then becoming hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72° High: 92°

