A cool down has finally arrived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

An area of rain tapers off early this morning; Watch for wet to damp roads during the commute

Cooler conditions for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s

Scattered storms possible Thursday afternoon with a round of stronger storms at night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain tapers off during the morning rush hour. Then, partly cloudy and much cooler temperatures expected. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and refreshing. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 68°

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few passing showers and storms in the afternoon. A complex of stronger storms approach overnight from the west. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Friday: A chance of mainly morning thunderstorms then becoming hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72° High: 92°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

