Cool front brings rain, storms to develop in Kansas City area this morning through afternoon

and last updated 2022-08-03 06:19:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunderstorms develop this morning and continue off & on through the evening
  • The clouds and rain around will keep temperatures a little more comfortable
  • Storms may linger overnight south of I-70, otherwise, drier conditions expected for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds this morning with rain developing and lasting off/on through the late afternoon. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 90° Heat Index: 98°

Tonight: Rain and storms may linger south of I-70, otherwise, staying mild and muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 72°

Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°

Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying a bit muggy. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 70° High: 92°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

