A cool front will keep temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon

Temperatures approach the triple digits Friday - Saturday
and last updated 2022-07-20 04:49:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It will be a few degrees cooler today thanks to a cool front
  • Reaching 100°+ Friday and Saturday
  • Thunderstorms are possible by Monday, but mainly over northern Missouri; Better chance for rain around KC could be in a week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & hot. Thankfully, a few degrees cooler than Tuesday. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 92°

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 69°

Thursday:  Sunny with a return to the extreme heat. Light wind. Low: 69° High: 99°

Friday: Very sunny and extremely hot with high temperatures approaching 100°. First time since July 12, 2018. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 75° High: 100°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

