Watch
Weather

Actions

A cool stretch ahead with rain returning to the forecast by the end of the week

and last updated 2021-05-10 04:35:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly to partly cloudy this week with cooler than average temperatures in the 60s
  • Temperatures will run 10-15 degrees below average the next 7 days
  • A few sprinkles possible Tuesday, with a better chance for rain returning by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a light wind. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 63°

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, staying cool. Low: 45°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible. Staying cool as well. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph High: 61°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the cool temperatures continuing. Wind: E 10-15 mph Low: 45° High: 62°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.