A cool stretch ahead with rain returning to the forecast by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly to partly cloudy this week with cooler than average temperatures in the 60s

Temperatures will run 10-15 degrees below average the next 7 days

A few sprinkles possible Tuesday, with a better chance for rain returning by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a light wind. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 63°

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, staying cool. Low: 45°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible. Staying cool as well. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph High: 61°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the cool temperatures continuing. Wind: E 10-15 mph Low: 45° High: 62°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

