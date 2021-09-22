A crisp and beautiful first day of fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Grab a sweatshirt! Temperatures are down in the 40s this morning & Thursday morning

Great fall weather continues through Saturday with warmer weather returning Sunday

Next chance of rain doesn't come until late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Happy fall! Fall officially begins at 2:21 pm! Enjoy the abundant sunshine & refreshing temperatures. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 72°

Tonight: Clear and cool with a light wind Wind: N 5 mph. Low: 46°

Thursday: Another sunny and pleasant day with slightly warmer temperatures. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 76°

Friday: A weak cold front pass through in the afternoon and will bring a few clouds & breezy conditions. This will also reinforce some cooler air in the region through Saturday. Wind: SW to NW 10-25 mph Low: 57° High: 80°

