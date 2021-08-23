Watch
A dangerously hot stretch of weather this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A prolonged stretch of very hot temperatures expected all week; Likely our second official heat wave of the summer
  • Heat Advisory is in place at noon today - 8pm Thursday; Heat index values get above 105° each day
  • Our next cold front and widespread chance of rain is 7 days away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: The first day of a heat wave. Any clouds this morning will clear to a hazy sunshine. Staying breezy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 97° Heat Index: 103-106°

Tonight: Mostly clear, staying warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 77°

Tuesday: Heat wave day 2. Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 98° Heat Index: 105-108°

Wednesday: More of the same heat and humidity with a small chance of a thunderstorm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 78° High: 96° Heat Index: 101-105°

