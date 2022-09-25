A drop in humidity & cooler temperatures to wrap up the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES A cold front delivers lower humidity & highs in the 70s today

Overnight lows dip into the 40s all week long

No rain expected in the next 7-10 days, but the weather will be very nice KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Sunday: Great weather today with sunshine, cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 78° Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 47° Monday: Mostly sunny and near perfect. Just a little breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 73° Tuesday: Slightly warmer but still feeling refreshing. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 51° High: 78° Get more updates from our weather team:

