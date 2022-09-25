Watch Now
A drop in humidity & cooler temperatures to wrap up the weekend

Great Sunday weather ahead
and last updated 2022-09-25 06:09:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front delivers lower humidity & highs in the 70s today
  • Overnight lows dip into the 40s all week long
  • No rain expected in the next 7-10 days, but the weather will be very nice

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great weather today with sunshine, cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 47°

Monday: Mostly sunny and near perfect. Just a little breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 73°

Tuesday: Slightly warmer but still feeling refreshing. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 51° High: 78°

