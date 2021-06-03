Watch
A dry and warm stretch begins today

and last updated 2021-06-03 04:36:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Here comes the humidity and warmer temperatures
  • Highs will climb well into the 80s through the weekend
  • The chance of rain will stay low through Monday/Tuesday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The sun is out and temperatures heat up! The humidity stays quite comfortable. Wind: Calm to S-SW 5 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Any cloud cover in the late evening will clear overnight. Mild and calm overall. Wind: Calm to S 5 mph. Low: 62°

Friday: The heat & humidity builds with lots of sunshine. It will be a great pool day! Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 87°

Saturday: Mainly sunny and very warm! Increasing humidity and winds. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 68° High: 87°

