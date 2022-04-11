Watch
A few morning showers then a nice afternoon

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-04-11 06:51:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered early morning showers then a nice day
  • Very windy and much warmer Tuesday
  • There is a severe threat Tuesday night-Wednesday, main threat may end up west and east of our area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A few early morning showers then a nice afternoon. Wind: Light and variable. High: 65°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 48°

Tuesday: Becoming very windy and much warmer. Mostly cloudy during the morning, more sun during the afternoon. Isolated storms may form in the afternoon and evening which could be severe. Wind: S 20-40, gust 445-50 mph. High: 80°

Tuesday Night: Main chance of thunderstorms is after 10 PM. Some may be severe.

