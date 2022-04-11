A few morning showers then a nice afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered early morning showers then a nice day
- Very windy and much warmer Tuesday
- There is a severe threat Tuesday night-Wednesday, main threat may end up west and east of our area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A few early morning showers then a nice afternoon. Wind: Light and variable. High: 65°
Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 48°
Tuesday: Becoming very windy and much warmer. Mostly cloudy during the morning, more sun during the afternoon. Isolated storms may form in the afternoon and evening which could be severe. Wind: S 20-40, gust 445-50 mph. High: 80°
Tuesday Night: Main chance of thunderstorms is after 10 PM. Some may be severe.
