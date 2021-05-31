A few passing showers may be possible on this Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of scattered showers Monday morning through Wednesday; no threat for severe weather and amounts look mostly light

A nice warm up expected through the week with highs reaching the 80s by the weekend

A dry stretch of weather expected by mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Memorial Day: Scattered light showers into the afternoon. Temperatures staying cool. Wind: Calm to NE 5 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Cloudy, cool and light winds. Low: 57°

Tuesday: A few stray showers possible, otherwise, it's cloudy with improving temperatures. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°

Wednesday: Cloudy and even warmer with an isolated shower possible. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 56° High: 73°

