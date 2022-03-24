A few showers this morning, finally ending by the afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The storm system that brought us over 2" of rain the last 3 days finally exits the region this afternoon

Some light rain is possible into the early afternoon, snow mixing in at times

It dries out through this weekend but temperatures remain in the 50s



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Watch for more areas of light rain & snow mixing in at times this morning and early afternoon. We dry out after 12pm-2pm. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 41°

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy and even colder. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 34°

Friday: Blend of sun and clouds with the wind shifting to the northwest at 10-25 mph. High: 58°

Saturday: Few clouds pass by during the afternoon. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 33° High: 54°

