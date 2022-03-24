A few showers this morning, finally ending by the afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The storm system that brought us over 2" of rain the last 3 days finally exits the region this afternoon
- Some light rain is possible into the early afternoon, snow mixing in at times
- It dries out through this weekend but temperatures remain in the 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Watch for more areas of light rain & snow mixing in at times this morning and early afternoon. We dry out after 12pm-2pm. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 41°
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy and even colder. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 34°
Friday: Blend of sun and clouds with the wind shifting to the northwest at 10-25 mph. High: 58°
Saturday: Few clouds pass by during the afternoon. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 33° High: 54°
