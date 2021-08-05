Watch
A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, then it gets hot

and last updated 2021-08-05 04:46:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A comfortable day ahead with a chance of scattered storms late this afternoon and evening
  • The heat and humidity build this weekend with heat index values in the upper 90s this weekend
  • Watching for a round of rain and storms Saturday night to Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and comfortable with a chance of late afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Humidity builds in as well. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High 86°

Tonight: Clouds slowly clear overnight with mild temperatures. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 69°

Friday: Mostly sunny & becoming hot. The humidity increases with higher heat index values expected. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph mph. High 92° Heat Index: 95°

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a stray storm in the afternoon. A better chance for rain and storms comes overnight. Staying hot and humid with a breeze! Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. Low: 73° High 93°

