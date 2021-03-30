A freeze is likely early Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather will continue, but with one problem. A freeze is likely Thursday morning

Tender vegetation may need to be covered Wednesday night. Most flowers and budding trees will get through this freeze well

A warming trend begins Thursday and lasts through Monday

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and winds gradually die down early Tuesday. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 34°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and much cooler as a cold front passes through. The winds are not as gusty. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, staying cool & breezy. Wind: NW 15-25 High: 54°

Thursday: Clear with a freeze likely before 8 AM. It will then be a great day for opening day at Kauffman Stadium. GO ROYALS. Expect sunshine and a light south breeze at under 10 mph. Low: 26° High: 59°

