A freeze is likely early Thursday morning

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-03-30 17:38:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather will continue, but with one problem. A freeze is likely Thursday morning
  • Tender vegetation may need to be covered Wednesday night. Most flowers and budding trees will get through this freeze well
  • A warming trend begins Thursday and lasts through Monday

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and winds gradually die down early Tuesday. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 34°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and much cooler as a cold front passes through. The winds are not as gusty. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 55°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, staying cool & breezy. Wind: NW 15-25 High: 54°

Thursday: Clear with a freeze likely before 8 AM. It will then be a great day for opening day at Kauffman Stadium. GO ROYALS. Expect sunshine and a light south breeze at under 10 mph. Low: 26° High: 59°

