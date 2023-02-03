Watch Now
A frigid Friday followed by some great weather this weekend

Temperatures go from the 30s today to the 50s tomorrow
and last updated 2023-02-03 05:35:07-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The frigid temperatures today are brief before things warm up nicely this weekend
  • The wind picks up tonight & Saturday as a warm front surges through the area
  • Some wet weather rolls into the area Tuesday-Thursday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A much colder day but luckily the sun is out!
High: 37°
Wind: N-NE to S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold but the wind picks up.
Low: 28°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Saturday: Some clouds drift in through the afternoon. Temperatures are much warmer as the wind picks up. High: 54°
Wind: S-SW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with more relaxed breezes.
Low: 30° High: 58°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

