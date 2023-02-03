A frigid Friday followed by some great weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

The frigid temperatures today are brief before things warm up nicely this weekend

The wind picks up tonight & Saturday as a warm front surges through the area

Some wet weather rolls into the area Tuesday-Thursday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A much colder day but luckily the sun is out!

High: 37°

Wind: N-NE to S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold but the wind picks up.

Low: 28°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Saturday: Some clouds drift in through the afternoon. Temperatures are much warmer as the wind picks up. High: 54°

Wind: S-SW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with more relaxed breezes.

Low: 30° High: 58°

Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

