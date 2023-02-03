A frigid Friday followed by some great weather this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The frigid temperatures today are brief before things warm up nicely this weekend
- The wind picks up tonight & Saturday as a warm front surges through the area
- Some wet weather rolls into the area Tuesday-Thursday next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A much colder day but luckily the sun is out!
High: 37°
Wind: N-NE to S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold but the wind picks up.
Low: 28°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Saturday: Some clouds drift in through the afternoon. Temperatures are much warmer as the wind picks up. High: 54°
Wind: S-SW 15-25, Gusts 35 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with more relaxed breezes.
Low: 30° High: 58°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
