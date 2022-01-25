Watch
A frigid Tuesday with highs staying in the lower 20s

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-01-25 06:23:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much colder today with highs 20s; Dress warmly!
  • Wind chills drop to 0° later tonight
  • The dry weather pattern continues; Monitoring a possible storm around the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and much colder. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. High: 24° Wind Chill: 5 to 10°

Tonight: Any clouds clear out overnight and temperatures drop fast. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 7° Wind Chill: 0°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Another cold morning with improving temperatures by the afternoon. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 34°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and feeling better. The wind picks up as another cold front moves through the area in the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. Low: 29° High: 42°

