A frigid Tuesday with highs staying in the lower 20s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Much colder today with highs 20s; Dress warmly!

Wind chills drop to 0° later tonight

The dry weather pattern continues; Monitoring a possible storm around the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and much colder. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. High: 24° Wind Chill: 5 to 10°

Tonight: Any clouds clear out overnight and temperatures drop fast. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 7° Wind Chill: 0°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Another cold morning with improving temperatures by the afternoon. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 34°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and feeling better. The wind picks up as another cold front moves through the area in the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. Low: 29° High: 42°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

