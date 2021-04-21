A frosty morning leads to a nice but cool afternoon

Watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 3 more days left in the cool weather pattern; By Sunday, warmer air finally takes over!
  • An overnight frost/freeze is likely again tonight as temperatures drop below freezing
  • Rain increases Thursday afternoon and again Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Freeze warning expires at 9am. It will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with a slim chance of a brief shower. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 50°

Tonight: Freeze Warning has been issued from 12am-9am Thursday. Protect your plants! Temperatures will drop below freezing once again. Low: 29°

Thursday: Another freeze is likely in the morning. Then clouds increase through the afternoon with a few showers possible during the afternoon. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 58°

Friday: Off and on rain possible through the day. Temperatures are much cooler. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 44° High: 52°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

