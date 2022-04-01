A great end to the week with sunshine & warmer temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Enjoy the warmer weather for the first few days of April
- The next storm will zip by tonight, after 10pm, and bring some light rain to the area through early Saturday
- Staying mostly dry and pleasant for weekend plans
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer temperatures. Clouds increase after 4pm. There is a chance of rain showers after 10 PM through 4 AM Saturday. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 61°
Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. The rain ends before sunrise. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 45°
Saturday: The rain will be out by sunrise, then sunshine and comfortable temperatures through the day. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 63°
Sunday: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 40° High: 67°
