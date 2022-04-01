A great end to the week with sunshine & warmer temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Enjoy the warmer weather for the first few days of April

The next storm will zip by tonight, after 10pm, and bring some light rain to the area through early Saturday

Staying mostly dry and pleasant for weekend plans

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer temperatures. Clouds increase after 4pm. There is a chance of rain showers after 10 PM through 4 AM Saturday. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 61°

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely. The rain ends before sunrise. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 45°

Saturday: The rain will be out by sunrise, then sunshine and comfortable temperatures through the day. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 63°

Sunday: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 40° High: 67°

