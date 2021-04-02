A great weather forecast for Kansas City's weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The warming trend continues until it reaches 80 degrees
- Night time temperatures will be much warmer as well
- The next rain chance is around Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear with a south breeze 10-20 mph. Low: 52°
Saturday: Sunny and nearly perfect. A south breeze around 15 mph. High: 75°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. High: 80°
