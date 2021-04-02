Watch
A great weather forecast for Kansas City's weekend

Saturday Forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The warming trend continues until it reaches 80 degrees
  • Night time temperatures will be much warmer as well
  • The next rain chance is around Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear with a south breeze 10-20 mph. Low: 52°

Saturday: Sunny and nearly perfect. A south breeze around 15 mph. High: 75°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. High: 80°

