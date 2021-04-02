A great weather forecast for Kansas City's weekend

Saturday Forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES The warming trend continues until it reaches 80 degrees

Night time temperatures will be much warmer as well

The next rain chance is around Wednesday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Tonight: Mostly clear with a south breeze 10-20 mph. Low: 52° Saturday: Sunny and nearly perfect. A south breeze around 15 mph. High: 75° Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. High: 80° Get more updates from our weather team:

