Hard freeze likely Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES A hard freeze is in the forecast.

Warming trend begins soon.

70s are in the forecast this weekend. KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST Tonight: A few clouds and cold. Low: 33° Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 53° Thursday: A hard morning freeze followed by great baseball weather. It will be sunny and breezy. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 26° High: 59° Get more updates from our weather team:

