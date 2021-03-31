Menu

Hard freeze likely Thursday morning

Great Weather Thursday
and last updated 2021-03-31 00:05:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A hard freeze is in the forecast.
  • Warming trend begins soon.
  • 70s are in the forecast this weekend.

KANSAS CITY'S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds and cold. Low: 33°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 53°

Thursday: A hard morning freeze followed by great baseball weather. It will be sunny and breezy. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 26° High: 59°

