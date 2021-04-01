Watch
Significant warming trend begins Friday across Kansas City

2021-04-01

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The big warming trend begins Friday after sunrise
  • There may be some frost in the morning before the warmer air moves in
  • Sunshine and warmer this weekend with 80 degrees possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear with frost possible by morning. Low: 34°

Friday: Windy and warmer with 100% sunshine. South winds 15-30 mph. High: 67°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. South winds 5-15 mph. Low: 52° High: 75°

