Significant warming trend begins Friday across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The big warming trend begins Friday after sunrise

There may be some frost in the morning before the warmer air moves in

Sunshine and warmer this weekend with 80 degrees possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear with frost possible by morning. Low: 34°

Friday: Windy and warmer with 100% sunshine. South winds 15-30 mph. High: 67°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. South winds 5-15 mph. Low: 52° High: 75°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

