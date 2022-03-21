A large storm keeps a chance for rain around the next 3 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain increases from the southwest after 3-5pm today, falling heavily overnight

Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening as the main cold front passes through

Watch for a rain, snow mixture Wednesday evening/night as the back-side of the storm rotates through

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Thickening clouds with an increasing chance of rain after 3-5pm. Rain falls heavily overnight. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 70°

Tonight: Rain likely & falls heavily at times. Tapers off after 2-4am with the heaviest moving north. Wind: S-SE to E 10-20 mph. Low: 51°

Tuesday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected during the afternoon. Chance of a few stronger storms in eastern Missouri. Wind: E to NW 10-30 mph. High: 6`1°

Wednesday: Cloudy and very windy with a chance of rain and snow showers later in the day. Wind: NW 20-35 mph. Low: 36° High: 41°

