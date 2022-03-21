Watch
Weather

Actions

A large storm keeps a chance for rain around the next 3 days

and last updated 2022-03-21 04:52:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain increases from the southwest after 3-5pm today, falling heavily overnight
  • Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening as the main cold front passes through
  • Watch for a rain, snow mixture Wednesday evening/night as the back-side of the storm rotates through

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Thickening clouds with an increasing chance of rain after 3-5pm. Rain falls heavily overnight. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 70°

Tonight: Rain likely & falls heavily at times. Tapers off after 2-4am with the heaviest moving north. Wind: S-SE to E 10-20 mph. Low: 51°

Tuesday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected during the afternoon. Chance of a few stronger storms in eastern Missouri. Wind: E to NW 10-30 mph. High: 6`1°

Wednesday: Cloudy and very windy with a chance of rain and snow showers later in the day. Wind: NW 20-35 mph. Low: 36° High: 41°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.