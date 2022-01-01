Watch
A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will change to snow this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Now-10 AM: A mix of mostly light snow, sleet and freezing rain
  • 10 AM-2 PM: A change to snow, possibly heavy at times, wind chill values below zero
  • 2 PM-midnight: Periods of light snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

New Year's Day: A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will change to snow. Heavy at times, 10 AM-2 PM. Periods of light snow after 2 PM. Wind: N 15-25 mph. Temperatures dropping to 9°. There will be Below zero wind chill values

Tonight: Periods of light snow end around midnight. Total snowfall accumulations will be 1-2" south of I-70 to 2-5" north of I-70. Wind: N 15-25 mph Low: -3° Wind chill values as low as -20°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very cold. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 15°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

