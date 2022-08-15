Watch Now
A nice cool down & rain heading our way

and last updated 2022-08-15 04:55:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not quite as hot but still humid today
  • Rain and thunderstorms increase tonight & linger through the day Tuesday
  • The high heat should stay away for at least 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: More clouds and staying warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower later in the day. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms increase from the north. Cooling down and turning breezy. Wind: E 10-25 mph. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Rain is likely with a few rumbles of thunder in the morning, lingering off & on into the afternoon. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 72°

Wednesday. More sunshine and pleasant. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 62° High: 80°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

