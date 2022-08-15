A nice cool down & rain heading our way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Not quite as hot but still humid today

Rain and thunderstorms increase tonight & linger through the day Tuesday

The high heat should stay away for at least 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: More clouds and staying warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower later in the day. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms increase from the north. Cooling down and turning breezy. Wind: E 10-25 mph. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Rain is likely with a few rumbles of thunder in the morning, lingering off & on into the afternoon. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 72°

Wednesday. More sunshine and pleasant. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 62° High: 80°

