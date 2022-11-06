Nice fall day with highs around 60° on Sunday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s for Sunday Night Football in America
- Rain chances Tuesday and Thursday
- Possible record warmth Wednesday, chance of thunderstorms Thursday, then much colder
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sunshine and feeling nice! Wind: S to NE 10-15 mph. High: 61°
Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. Low: 41°
Monday: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 56°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 47° High: 62°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.