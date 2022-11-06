Nice fall day with highs around 60° on Sunday in Kansas City

Our next rain chances occur Tuesday and Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES Dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s for Sunday Night Football in America

Rain chances Tuesday and Thursday

Possible record warmth Wednesday, chance of thunderstorms Thursday, then much colder KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Sunday: Sunshine and feeling nice! Wind: S to NE 10-15 mph. High: 61° Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. Low: 41° Monday: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 56° Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 47° High: 62° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.