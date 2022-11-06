Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nice fall day with highs around 60° on Sunday in Kansas City

Our next rain chances occur Tuesday and Thursday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-11-06 08:33:17-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s for Sunday Night Football in America
  • Rain chances Tuesday and Thursday
  • Possible record warmth Wednesday, chance of thunderstorms Thursday, then much colder

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunshine and feeling nice! Wind: S to NE 10-15 mph. High: 61°

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. Low: 41°

Monday: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 56°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 47° High: 62°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.