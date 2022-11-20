A nice warming trend begins today!

WEATHER HEADLINES

South winds increase today taking our highs to around 50°

Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs around 60°

The only rain chance this week looks to be Thanksgiving day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: The warming trend begins with the help of sunshine and a southwest breeze. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 51°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold, but a breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 30°

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, less wind. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 56°

Tuesday: Breezy, more sunshine and a bit warmer than Monday. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 37° High: 60°

