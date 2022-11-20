A nice warming trend begins today!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- South winds increase today taking our highs to around 50°
- Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs around 60°
- The only rain chance this week looks to be Thanksgiving day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: The warming trend begins with the help of sunshine and a southwest breeze. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 51°
Tonight: Clear and not as cold, but a breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 30°
Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer, less wind. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 56°
Tuesday: Breezy, more sunshine and a bit warmer than Monday. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 37° High: 60°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.