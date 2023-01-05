A quiet and comfortable end to the week before a wintry mix arrives Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A bit cooler today as the winds are gusty out of the northwest; Luckily, still expecting sunshine

Saturday's storm is trending a bit stronger & lingers longer; Prepare for a light wintry mix through the day with very little impacts as temperatures are just above freezing

Super 10-Day Forecast shows mild weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Patchy morning clouds then increasing afternoon sunshine. The wind remains chilly. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 42°

Tonight: Mostly clear and much cooler overnight. The wind dies down as well. Wind: W-NW 5 mph Low: 25°

Friday: High clouds and warmer temperatures thanks to another wind shift. Radar may show areas of light rain but air is too dry below the clouds for it to reach ground. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 48°

Saturday: Rain south to a wintry mix north begins during the morning and lingers through the afternoon. Little impacts expected. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 35°

