A record hot day today with cooler air arriving this weekend

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-05-12 05:37:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today is the fourth day in a row in the 90s; Temperatures could tie the record high of 93°
  • Rain chances increase on Friday morning, with some isolated storms popping up in the late afternoon
  • More comfortable temperatures expected this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Prepare for another hot day! Highs could tie the previous record set in 1962. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 93°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm with a band of rain and storms approaching from the west. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 69°

Friday: A line of rain and an isolated thunderstorm arrives in the morning, falling apart as it crosses the state line. Some storms may redevelop during the evening hours. Wind: Shifts N 10-20 mph. High: 85°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as hot or humid. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 61° High: 83°

