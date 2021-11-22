A short-lived cool down Monday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy conditions on Sunday will calm down on Monday

There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday

Much colder air is likely on Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Filtered sunshine from some high clouds. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 49°

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet. Wind: South 5 mph. Low: 33°

Tuesday: Sunny, windy and warmer. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 62°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of evening rain. Best chance of rain is south and east of Kansas City. Wind: SW 15-30 mph. Low: 49° High: 62°

Outlook for Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy with a chilly breeze during the morning, decreasing by evening. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph Low: 30° High: 42°,

