Watch
Weather

Actions

A short-lived cool down Monday in Kansas City

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-11-22 05:55:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy conditions on Sunday will calm down on Monday
  • There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday
  • Much colder air is likely on Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday:  Filtered sunshine from some high clouds. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 49°

Tonight:  Mostly clear and quiet. Wind: South 5 mph. Low: 33°

Tuesday:  Sunny, windy and warmer. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 62°

Wednesday:  Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of evening rain. Best chance of rain is south and east of Kansas City. Wind: SW 15-30 mph. Low: 49° High: 62°

Outlook for Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy with a chilly breeze during the morning, decreasing by evening. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph Low: 30° High: 42°,

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.