A significant drop in humidity today

Enjoy the sunshine and lower humidity today
and last updated 2022-08-30 04:46:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Skies clear and humidity drops today
  • Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the mid 80s this afternoon; Highs approach 90 Thursday & Friday
  • Labor Day Weekend looks warm and dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Enjoy the big drop in humidity. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Mostly clear, refreshing and calm. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. Low: 60°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: SW 5 mph. High: 88°

Thursday: Warming up quickly. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 63° High: 89°

