A significant drop in humidity today

Enjoy the sunshine and lower humidity today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Skies clear and humidity drops today

Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the mid 80s this afternoon; Highs approach 90 Thursday & Friday

Labor Day Weekend looks warm and dry KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Enjoy the big drop in humidity. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 86° Tonight: Mostly clear, refreshing and calm. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. Low: 60° Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: SW 5 mph. High: 88° Thursday: Warming up quickly. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 63° High: 89° Get more updates from our weather team:

