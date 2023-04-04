A small chance of severe storms this afternoon, better chance comes tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very warm and windy today before a cold front passes through tonight; Prepare for strong winds up to 45-50 mph

2 rounds of severe storms today; The better chance is overnight, after 10pm, but can't ignore the possibility of a supercell forming in the afternoon

Sunny and dry stretch the rest of the 10-day forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and windy! A wind advisory begins at 2pm.

Severe thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon followed by a second round of strong storms after dark. All types of severe weather possible. The afternoon storms, if they develop, are more volatile. These storms show the potential to produce hail larger than golf balls and pose our greatest tornado threat. Confidence in the second round is much higher. Hail up to golf ball size is possible along with smaller, quick-hitting tornadoes. Stay weather aware and keep yourself updated on the evolving weather.

High: 85°

Wind: S 20-30 G45-50 mph

Severe Weather Windows Tuesday

Window 1

3pm - 7pm: Discrete supercells develop if storms can break through the atmospheric "Cap". Most likely in northern and central MO.

Risks: Damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes possible.

Window 2

10pm - 3am: Line of storms form as the front passes.

Risks: Straight line winds, small hail, brief but heavy rain, and quick spin up tornadoes.

Wednesday: Sunny and staying windy. Temperatures are also much colder.

Low: 38° High: 52°

Wind: W-NW 15-35 mph

