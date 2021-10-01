A stray shower possible today with the better chance arriving Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hit or miss thunderstorms possible today although most stay dry
- Scattered storms develop Saturday afternoon, coming to an end overnight; Less than a .50" expected
- Rain tapers off early Sunday and brings more pleasant & sunny weather next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower or storm possible. Most stay dry. Rain chance remains at 20-30%. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 80°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 64°
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms develop by the late afternoon and lingers overnight. Best chance stays south of 36-HWY. Around .50" of rain may be possible. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph. High: 74°
Sunday: Morning clouds and drizzle followed by some afternoon sunshine. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 60° High: 75°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.