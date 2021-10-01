Watch
Weather

Actions

A stray shower possible today with the better chance arriving Saturday afternoon

and last updated 2021-10-01 04:49:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hit or miss thunderstorms possible today although most stay dry
  • Scattered storms develop Saturday afternoon, coming to an end overnight; Less than a .50" expected
  • Rain tapers off early Sunday and brings more pleasant & sunny weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower or storm possible. Most stay dry. Rain chance remains at 20-30%. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 64°

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms develop by the late afternoon and lingers overnight. Best chance stays south of 36-HWY. Around .50" of rain may be possible. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph. High: 74°

Sunday: Morning clouds and drizzle followed by some afternoon sunshine. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 60° High: 75°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.