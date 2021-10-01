A stray shower possible today with the better chance arriving Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Hit or miss thunderstorms possible today although most stay dry

Scattered storms develop Saturday afternoon, coming to an end overnight; Less than a .50" expected

Rain tapers off early Sunday and brings more pleasant & sunny weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower or storm possible. Most stay dry. Rain chance remains at 20-30%. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 64°

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms develop by the late afternoon and lingers overnight. Best chance stays south of 36-HWY. Around .50" of rain may be possible. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph. High: 74°

Sunday: Morning clouds and drizzle followed by some afternoon sunshine. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 60° High: 75°

