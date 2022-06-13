A stretch of dangerous heat begins today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The extreme and dangerous heat arrives today with heat index values of 105°+

Heat advisory in place through 8pm Wednesday

The next cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday with little rain chance and temperatures remaining warm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning clouds and a few sprinkles changing to afternoon sun, wind and high heat/humidity. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. High: 97°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy, very warm and humid. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 80°

Tuesday: More of the same from Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. High: 95°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late day shower. Most end up staying dry and very hot. Heat Advisory expires at 8pm. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. Low: 77° High: 94°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°

