Watch
Weather

Actions

A stretch of dangerous heat begins today

and last updated 2022-06-13 04:51:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The extreme and dangerous heat arrives today with heat index values of 105°+
  • Heat advisory in place through 8pm Wednesday
  • The next cold front arrives Wednesday-Thursday with little rain chance and temperatures remaining warm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning clouds and a few sprinkles changing to afternoon sun, wind and high heat/humidity. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. High: 97°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy, very warm and humid. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 80°

Tuesday: More of the same from Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. High: 95°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late day shower. Most end up staying dry and very hot. Heat Advisory expires at 8pm. Wind: S-SW 15-25 G35 mph. Low: 77° High: 94°, HEAT INDEX 105°-110°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.